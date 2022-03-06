Sunday featured some rather nice conditions across KELOLAND thanks to a little area of high pressure that did just enough to keep things calm albeit a bit breezy.

Sunday’s high temperatures

Final snow total report from Saturday/Saturday night

A little wave of low pressure will skirt the southernmost portions of the region. As a result, we may see a few snow showers clip southern portions of KELOLAND along the Nebraska border through the afternoon and evening, but much of the day should be pretty quiet beyond that.

Cloud cover will slowly dissipate overnight, allowing low temperatures to slip a little further down the thermometer. The fresh snow on the ground will also help lower the temperature a bit more, with lows in the upper single digits to mid teens.

We’ll start the next work and school week on a quiet note, with a little more sunshine in place. Highs climb into the 30s to around 40 degrees under mostly sunny skies…unless your in the northeast. There, we’ll be stuck mainly in the 20s. Winds also back off a bit during this time.

Tuesday is looking good as well, but we’ll see a little increase in cloud cover ahead of a quick moving cold front. A few rain and snow showers are possible with the passage of this boundary, but this isn’t looking like anything more than a little nuisance.

East River locations will see their “warmest” day of the extended outlook with highs in the upper 30s to low/mid 40s.

The second half of the week features a chance for some snow…especially toward Wednesday to the west and Thursday toward the south and southeast. Snow chances during this time hinge on the progression and evolution of low pressure in Nebraska. Keep an eye out for updates on this.

Colder than average temperatures are expected to stick around into next weekend, with the coldest air expected by the end of the work and school week. Temperatures then attempt to moderate and get closer to average by that next work and school week.