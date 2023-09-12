A few clouds and showers have been passing through the region overnight. You can see the nice view from Aberdeen taken from our LIVE CAM just before 7am.

The rain the past 12 to 18 hours has been spotty in eastern KELOLAND, but a few locations have picked up some nice rainfall in SW MN, with around .20″ in Pipestone and a few locally higher numbers in Nobles County.

Even Brookings picked up a good shower last night with .19″ at the airport. Some of the totals in Brookings County are locally higher.

The rain chances will be returning to the forecast late Wednesday in the Black Hills. Temperatures will be pleasant while we wait for any rain chances.

You can see that frontal system moving onto the scene Thursday and Friday. This give us our best chance of scattered rain in the 7-day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.