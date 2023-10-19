After a round of showers and wind yesterday, the forecast is looking very pleasant the next few days for KELOLAND. To start, you can see more 60s today across KELOLAND with 70s in the west and central. We expect warmer weather tomorrow wit breezy northwest winds and highs mainly in the 70s.

Dry weather will continue as we start the weekend, but temperatures will be cooler in the 50s and 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be changes to the weather next week as some heavier rain develops to our south by the middle of the week. We could see a big cool-down after the 7 day forecast, so continue to watch the pattern in the forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.