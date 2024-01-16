It’s another cold start to the day in KELOLAND. Wind chills are still well below zero along with those bitterly cold NW winds.

We are seeing some improvement in the forecast. You’ll notice the wind chills are better in western SD today, with even better numbers across the board tomorrow. However, we already see worse conditions developing on Thursday into Friday. More on the story below.

In the short term, our latest hour-by-hour forecast shows temperatures into the single digits and teens above zero this afternoon.

Watch the next round of snow coming our way on Thursday. This will likely produce some fluffy accumulation across western and central KELOLAND.

Here’s a closer look at that possible snow track. We’ll update this story later today.

Temperatures will be trending much colder into Friday. In fact, we are looking at the coldest air to arrive Saturday morning, with -20 possible in Sioux Falls. Then, a nice warming trend should take over across much of the region next week.

The latest 6-10 day forecast also supports that idea.

Here’s a closer look at the forecast.