Cooler air has settled in,…for now.

Mostly clear skies to start the day will continue through the afternoon. Highs will be close to average with 50s and 60s being common. It will become a little breezy with west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow will be dry, but thicker clouds will move in later in the day and evening. Along with the thicker clouds, rain showers may develop in central KELOLAND. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s and 60s.

Showers will move into eastern KELOLAND on Thursday. Along with the rain chance, temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 50s.

After Thursday, we’ll be dry with above average temperatures. Many in KELOLAND will have highs in the 60s Friday through Monday.

Halloween is looking dry with highs in the 60s.