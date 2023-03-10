The latest round of snow has departed KELOLAND this morning. However, a new round of winter weather is just around the corner.

Here are a few of the snow totals from the past 24 hours.

A new hit of snow and wind will return to portions of KELOLAND late tonight and tomorrow morning. The worst snow and blowing snow will be in the far north and northeast. Blizzard warnings are posted just across the border into North Dakota. No advisories are posted for Sioux Falls at this time.

Radar trends are already showing some new snow trying to develop in the Black Hills this morning.

Futurecast points out the next round of moisture. Notice the icy mix tonight for Pierre and Huron. We’ll need to watch the road report tomorrow morning. Sioux Falls will pick up a quick hit of snow Saturday morning with gusty southeast winds.

This map shows our latest snow forecast through Saturday AM.

Winds will be strong both ahead and behind this system.

Not all of the news coming from the weather department is bad. Take a look at the potential on the table for Wednesday.

It comes with a price. Thursday could turn windy and colder with snow for parts of KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.