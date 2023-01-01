The first day of the New Year picks up where the last day of 2022 leaves off, with quiet weather across the region.

The main difference will be an increase in cloud cover as low pressure begins to develop to the west (More on that later, as there are updates to the Monday-Tuesday outlook).

Highs range from the 20s to the northeast to the 30s elsewhere with a light and variable breeze.

Snow will begin to spread into western KELOLAND as we go into the night. Further to the east, we’ll remain quiet for a little while longer.

Lows will fall into the teens and low 20s, with a few single-digit lows to the northeast.

Now, we get to the main headline of this forecast: The Monday/Tuesday outlook. First, here’s an update on the winter weather headlines…

– A winter storm watch is in effect across central and eastern/southeastern KELOLAND from Monday through Tuesday night as low pressure develops and moves into the central United States.

– A winter storm warning is in effect for south-central and southwestern KELOLAND from late Sunday night through very early Tuesday morning.

– A winter weather advisory is in effect for Haakon, Lawrence, and southern Meade Counties for the same time frame.

There will be a lot of moisture available for this low to tap into as it winds itself up and moves into the region, so we are going to be dealing with the potential to see a good amount of wintry weather where it comes along.

As stated earlier, snow begins to spread into western KELOLAND late Sunday and through Monday. Further east, we may see a mix of wintry weather at first before switching to snow later on Monday. The track of this low will dictate where the best chance for icing will take hold, with SW Iowa holding the best chance for now.

The best chance for more moderate snow arrives later in the evening and through the night on Monday…with more snow possible into Tuesday.

Due to so much moisture being available for this low, odds for a good amount of snow remain high from portions of south-central SD through SE KELOLAND. The axis of snow will likely shift over the next 24 hours, so do not get too attached to any numbers.

Icing will also be a concern, especially south and east of Sioux Falls.

Please keep an eye out for updates on the first part of next week.

For what it’s worth, highs on Monday generally range in the 20s.

By the middle of the week, we’ll quiet down with chillier conditions on the way. It won’t be as cold as earlier this month, but we’ll still likely see highs in the teens with lows on either side of zero.

By next weekend, we’ll be closer to average on the thermometer. A few snow showers are possible on Saturday, but coverage is rather sparse.