SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We have a very warm couple of days ahead of us. Your Halloween Monday afternoon is warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. This is nearing 10° to 15° above average. Winds are staying on the lighter side and just a few upper level clouds in the sky.

2PM

Another clear and calm night ahead of us. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s for the overnight lows. The winds will stay light along with clear skies.

Tuesday is going to be another very warm day to start November. Many places are forecasted just under their record high temperatures, so we could see some records being broken on Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine and south winds will help bring in those warmer temperatures.

Wednesday is another near record day for temperatures as well. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. We will have a few more clouds but a stronger south wind. It will be on the windy side throughout the day on Wednesday.

The seven day forecast starts off warm and sunny. We do slowly cool down and start with chances of rain showers through the weekend. Rain showers start on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Monday we could see some snowflakes but amounting to an inch or less. Any of the mornings we have overnight lows into the 20s we could see a few snowflakes in the rain showers. High temperatures dropping to 40s and 50s for the weekend and to start the new week.