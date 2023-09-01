SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been warm and windy this afternoon. Temperatures have reached into the 80s and 90s. We have had cloud cover throughout the day, some of which produced rain and thunder showers. We have also had a strong wind in south central and southeastern KELOLAND that will continue overnight.

As of 3 PM

For tonight skies will be partly to mostly clear. The strong south wind will continue in southeastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows will be mild, in the 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow is going to be hot across KELOLAND. Winds will be light, mainly from the northwest. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the 90s and triple digits.

There is a Heat Advisory in place in central and eastern KELOLAND. This is for tomorrow afternoon and evening. We could see heat index values reaching up to 103.

Saturday could be in record territory across KELOLAND. The oldest record for tomorrow dates back to 1913 in Aberdeen.

It is going to be hot on Sunday as well. Mostly sunny skies and a gentle northwest breeze will be around. High temperatures will climb into the 90s and triple digits for the second half of the holiday weekend.

Sunday is also in record territory across KELOLAND. Sunday has the better chance of breaking records. The oldest record for Sunday came in 1893 in Huron. Monday is in record range in Sioux Falls.

The 7 day forecast is mostly dry until Tuesday in a majority of KELOLAND. There is a chance of scattered rain showers on Tuesday. Then a chance of thunder showers on Wednesday in southeastern KELOLAND. Cooler temperatures return by the middle of the week.