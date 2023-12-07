Another very mild forecast is ahead for KELOLAND today. We are also starting the day with some gusty winds in the Black Hills region. A High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of the southern Black Hills this morning.

Yesterday’s high temperature map says it all. Readings in the 50s and 60s are impressive in December and we’ll see similar numbers today.

The wind story will also be changing the next 24 hours as the weather pattern begins to change. We will see a broader zone of NW winds tomorrow. That trend will continue Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures will warmest today in the forecast. That wind will bring a reduction in highs for tomorrow. Notice some snow in North Dakota by the afternoon and how some of that precipitation heads south and east Friday night into Saturday morning.

The map below shows another view of that system. A coating of minor snowfall accumulations could develop with this compact weather system.

It’s not much, but we’ll watch it.

Here are the details of the forecast.