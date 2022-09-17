Most areas received at least a little sunshine today, temperatures have been near-or above average. It has been warmest in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where we reached some 80s while it has been cooler to the north and west.

4 PM

There could be some rain showers tonight, mainly east of I-29 in Minnesota and Iowa. Areas of fog could also develop in NE KELOLAND. Otherwise skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 50s. There could also be some rain showers or even thundershowers in western KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with near-normal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. I’ve included a chance for some sprinkles in eastern KELOLAND, though they’ll be few and far between. Winds will again be on the light side.

Temperatures will be much warmer than normal on Monday and Tuesday, with a south breeze and abundant sunshine. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s for highs, and western South Dakota has a shot at some 90s.

We’ll have at least a chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as cooler air comes in. Autumn begins on Thursday at 8:03, which matches the forecast – temperatures dropping back into the 60s for the end of the week. We expect a return to 70s for the following weekend (September 24-25).