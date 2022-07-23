We’ll have a bit of a dueling air mass situation in place today, with one more hot day on the way the further south and east you go. North and west, we’ll see the beginnings of a welcome change of pace.

Highs climb into the 90s for the former region, with 80s in place north and west. Along with those warmer temperatures to the southeast, we’ll also have a humid day.

Shower and storms will move through northeastern KELOLAND in the morning, with chances increasing through the afternoon and evening…especially east of the James River valley.

The best chance for severe weather will be east of KELOLAND toward the Twin Cities, but we’ll still have a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather. Wind and hail will be the main concerns, but there’s always that isolated risk for a tornado with any storm that fires up. Be sure to stay weather aware through the evening.

We’ll gradually quiet down as we head into the night, with lows dropping into the upper 50s to mid 60s under partly clear skies. Winds do gradually calm down a bit as we head toward the second half of the weekend.

Though it may at least be breezy at times on Sunday, we’ll at least be quieter, cooler, and less humid…in central and eastern KELOLAND. To the west, we’ll have a chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms.

Shower and thunderstorm chances move back into the picture on Monday for central and western portions of the region. We’ll see that chance move eastward toward the night. Highs hold in the mid 80s.

A better chance for showers and storms comes along on Tuesday with the passage of another disturbance. Some showers may linger on Wednesday as well, but mainly to the west.

The rest of the work week will feature near to below average temperatures with mainly quiet weather as well.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for above average temperatures begin to win out, with below average rainfall favored.