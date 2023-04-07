It’s a cold start the morning in Aberdeen, but the promise of warmer days ahead is the big weather story on this Good Friday. Expect mid 30s in much of northeastern KELOLAND today as we start to melt more snow.

Speaking of snow, we can clearly see the deeper snow pack across areas of KELOLAND north of Sioux Falls. As this melts, we’ll be watching the runoff into creeks and stream in the coming days.

There was little melting yesterday as highs stayed in the 20s and 30s north, with 50s in the far south.

Before we look at the forecast, remember, the air coming into KELOLAND from the south will be warming fast in part due to the dry soils in Nebraska and Kansas. We’ll be monitoring how this picture changes through the month.

Futurecast pick up on the warming today in much of KELOLAND. Yankton should be well into the 60s later today. Tomorrow promises to be a few degrees warmer across the board as we usher in spring-like weather into KELOLAND.

We should mention that by Easter Sunday, a few showers may dot the landscape, mainly in the southeast. We don’t see much of a chance at widespread moisture, but make sure to check the latest weather as you plan your outdoor activities on Sunday.

Most of the next week will be dominated by much above normal temperatures as 70s become more widespread. Even a few 80s will start popping up around the region.

Here are the details of the forecast.

Easter looks very mild, even with the chance of some spring-like showers in the southeast.