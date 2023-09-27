It’s another morning of fog for parts of KELOLAND. Most of that fog has developed west and south of Sioux Falls.

You can see the dense fog advisory on the map below.

Clouds will be thinning more today across eastern KELOLAND as we say goodbye to the last pieces of the storm affecting our region from the weekend.

Futurecast picks up on the warming trend the next few days. You can also see the south winds in the forecast across eastern KELOLAND.

Rain chances will come back for parts of northern KELOLAND on Friday. Those thunderstorms will likely exit the region on Saturday.

You can sure see the swath of above normal temperatures across the midsection of the country the next few days on the map below. We could be near record levels by Sunday and Monday in the southeast.

Here are the details of the forecast.