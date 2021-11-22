Much warmer tomorrow, and little if any precipitation this week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 22

We’ve started Thanksgiving week with abundant high clouds streaming down from the north. But the cirrus has had only a little impact on temperatures. It is near-normal in Sioux Falls and areas east of I-29, while significant warming has already occurred to the west, with above-average heating.

2 PM

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, and a light south breeze will hold temperatures in the upper 20s in the central and east, while Rapid City stays in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be much warmer. With a south wind and partly to mostly sunny skies, we should push through the 50s to around 60 degrees. It is one of those one-day warmups that occur ahead of an incoming front.

The front drops down on us Wednesday, with strong northwest winds and partly cloudy skies. We’ll lose about fifteen degrees from Tuesday’s highs as a result. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s across KELOLAND. Rapid City and the west could get a few light snow showers in the strong winds.

Thanksgiving weather looks mostly sunny but chilly – the coldest day of the week. After morning lows in the teens, afternoon highs will only be in the low 30s East River. It will be warmer, in the 40s, in central and western South Dakota.

Temperatures should recover on (Black) Friday, above-average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s East River, and the mid 50s in the central and west.

We’ll remain mild on Saturday, though the models are hinting there could be a fast-moving system that brings us a few sprinkles. Saturday will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry, with temperatures about the same.

We start next week on the warm side, in the upper 40s to mid 50s. In fact, it looks like temps will remain above normal through the first workweek of December, though cooling down for the first weekend (December 4-5). That might be our first shot at measurable snowfall as well, because until then we look pretty dry.