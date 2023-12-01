SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have had stubborn cloud cover throughout the day. Those clouds will stuck around tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures today have been at or a few degrees cooler than normal. The winds have stayed light throughout the day.

As of 2 PM

The winds will stay light overnight. The clouds will stick around through the morning tomorrow. Low temperatures are going to drop into the teens and low 20s, which is normal for the first of December.

The clouds will start breaking up through the afternoon. Winds will stay light. High temperatures will be a few degrees above normal, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday will keep temperatures much like Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will stay mostly light, except in western South Dakota there will be strong winds out of the northwest. Sunday will also have partly cloudy skies. Central South Dakota could see a few light flurries that would only be a dusting of snow.

The Sioux Falls 7 day forecast remains mostly dry with the chance of a few very light rain showers or sprinkles on Monday. We will see stronger winds on Tuesday. Temperatures are going to be a few degrees above normal this weekend then well above normal by the middle to end of next week.

Rapid City and western South Dakota will have the stronger winds on Sunday and Monday. Monday could see a few very light rain and snow showers. This weekend temperatures will be a few degrees above normal but reaching well above normal by Wednesday. Wednesday is in record territory in Rapid City.