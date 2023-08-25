After what has been a very hot and humid week across a good portion of KELOLAND, a much-needed and highly anticipated break is on the way.

As of 3:30 pm CDT Friday

Beyond a very isolated sprinkle or two in a few locations, we’ll remain pretty quiet as we head into the rest of the evening and into the night as high pressure settles in from the north.

Overnight low temperatures fall into the 50s in many locations, with a few lows near 60 degrees to the southeast. Either way, it’ll be a very comfortable night…especially considering how recent low temperatures were as high as our average high for this time of year.

This will set us up for the last weekend of August, which is shaping up to be arguably the best two-day stretch of weather that we’ve seen in a while.

Partly to mostly sunny skies take over for Saturday as high pressure holds serve. Highs range from the 70s to low 80s East River and low/mid 80s West River…a lot closer to our average for this time of year.

While much of Sunday is dry and still pretty seasonable, there is a chance to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. It isn’t anything widespread in nature, but it’ll be something to keep in mind if you’re going to be out and about.

Highs do take a step up into the low/mid 80s East River and upper 80s/low 90s out west.

The next work and school week is looking rather bright from here, with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures still holding steady. In fact, much of the upcoming work and school week is pretty quiet with a lack of organized weather.

On the thermometer, however, it’s a bit of a different story. While we start off seasonable next week, we do warm up again by the end of the week. It won’t be as hot as what we’ve just had to deal with, but it’ll still be rather warm all the same.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored as we go into the first full week of September, including Labor Day weekend.