Much Colder Wednesday, Not As Cold This Weekend: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 19th

Good morning! It’s a very cold start to the day. You can see the cold wind blowing the snow they are making at Great Bear in Sioux Falls. Expect wind chill headlines to continue much of the morning.

We hope you enjoyed the mild weather yesterday. Sioux Falls tied a record high at 52!

Now, wind chill advisories are the story, affecting the counties shaded in light blue.

We have avoided any significant snow. Most of the lighter snows have developed in far southwestern SD.

We did receive a lot of wind last evening. Wind gusts around Aberdeen and Sisseton gusted over 50mph.

Futurecast shows a series of clipper systems the next few days. The next one on Friday may deliver a few pockets of light snow. We expect another one late Saturday into early Sunday. Snow chances again look light for most areas. There may be another one by Monday and early indicators are more bullish on snow chances. We’ll have more that system later today.

In the meantime, stay warm today with highs in the single digits above and below zero east of the James Valley.

Tonight will stay cold as well with lows in the teens below zero across the northeast.

Tomorrow will improve with less wind and highs returning to the 20s across the west and central.

We should see 20s in Sioux Falls by Friday and the trends will hold near or above normal into early next week.