It’s a busy start to the morning across KELOLAND as ice has been causing problems in the Aberdeen area. Large tree limbs are down due to the thick coating of freezing rain. We can’t see much on our LIVE CAM because of the ice.

Pierre has also had some icing with this storm.

The ice is also a story in Redfield.

Blizzard conditions are developing this morning in Mobridge.

The map below shows the footprint of freezing rain across the northeast and central.

Look at the ice on the power lines near Mellette.

Here are some of the 24 hour precipitation totals.

Ice storm warnings will continue this morning for the Aberdeen area. Wind and snow will contribute to the winter weather advisories in blue as well.

The total snow forecast is still heaviest near Mobridge.

The cold air is sure coming onto the scene. Look at the numbers in Montana.

Futurecast delivers the much colder air into the region. The snow in northcentral KELOLAND will be moving north and east through the day as winds increase 20-40 mph across much of the region. Beyond tonight, the weather looks cold with afternoon highs tomorrow mainly in the 20s.

Get used to the below normal temperature trend. We’ll have to wait several days before milder weather arrives in KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.