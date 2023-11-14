Stronger south winds are helping temperatures start well above normal this morning across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls has been hovering around our all-time record low max for the date at 49 degrees.

We hit 70 or better in a few spots yesterday, including Pierre and Rapid City. Southeastern KELOLAND will be the warmest today.

A few high clouds are passing through the region, but the weather remains dry for most locations.

We are drying out compared to October. The latest 30-day precipitation trends are way down compared to a couple of weeks ago.

Futurecast today shows the warmest temperatures across southeastern KELOLAND. We expect a few areas near 70 this afternoon, but strong SW winds of 20-40 mph. Tonight will feature less wind, clear skies, and temperatures a little cooler in the 30s. We’ll stay mild tomorrow with less wind in the forecast. We do expect stronger winds to return on Thursday along with cooler temperatures moving in from north to south.

Even though the pattern attempts to cool on Friday, the weekend could easily moderate before a storm systems reaches the plains by Monday. We still have lots of questions about the arrival of cooler weather around Thanksgiving and the chances of rain and snow in that pattern. There’s a good chance it will turn colder toward the end of the month. We’ll more details in the coming days.

Here are the details of the forecast.