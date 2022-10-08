SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It has been a warm afternoon across KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures have reached into the mid 60s to near 70s in some locations. This came after a cold start to the morning for much of the region.

4 PM

Overnight lows will be more seasonable with temperatures near 40°. The overnight hours will range from mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. We will keep a light northwesterly to westerly breeze for much of the region.

Sunday will be another nice day with much more average temperatures. Sunday can see temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. A light northwesterly wind will linger in the region for the day at 5 to 15 MPH. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Monday will be even warmer in KELOLAND. We will have temperatures in the 70s to near 80° in some locations in south central South Dakota. Monday will bring a stronger southerly wind helping bring those warmer temperatures into the region.

The seven day forecast shows warming temperatures through Tuesday and slowly cooling back into the 60s for the second half of the week. The seven day forecast is much closer to average for this time of year with highs into the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s. A chance of rain showers for western South Dakota returns on Tuesday and the rest of KELOLAND can see these chances on Wednesday.