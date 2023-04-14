SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a breezy afternoon in KELOLAND. Wind gusts have been in the 30 to 40 MPH range and that will continue into tonight and tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures are near normal for the middle of April. We are watching a band of rain showers in central KELOLAND. There is another band of showers in Iowa that is producing lightning.

2 PM

For this evening and into tonight, all of KELOLAND could receive rain or even thunder showers. The winds will be strong from the north and northwest. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

There is a marginal risk to see severe weather this evening and tonight in extreme southeastern KELOLAND. These storms could produce hail and damaging winds.

The rain showers will continue into the evening on Saturday. The winds will remain strong out of the north. Highs will be slightly cooler, only in the 30s and 40s. Total amounts of rain will stay minimal, under a half inch of rain. Some in Iowa and Minnesota could see higher amounts.

Sunday will be warmer. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s, even nearing 60° in western South Dakota. Winds will slowly decrease from west to east throughout the day. Sioux Falls could see a few snow showers Saturday night into Sunday mornings. Once those move out it will be a mostly sunny afternoon.

The wind sticks around through the 7 day forecast. Highs will stay near normal for the middle of April. Wednesday and Thursday of next week will be the next chance to see rain return to KELOLAND.