SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are getting closer to normal as we head through the afternoon. There have been a few low level clouds this afternoon, but mostly sunny today. The winds have stayed light with hardly a breeze in western South Dakota and light south winds in eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

Here is a look at the warmest temperatures since midnight. As we head through the rest of the afternoon these numbers could still rise. We have 30s in eastern and north central KELOLAND, with 40s and 50s in the west.

2 PM

For tonight we could see areas of fog or flurries. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s. The winds will stay light but be from the north so it will be slightly cooler tomorrow.

Tomorrow could bring a few snow showers to western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. There will be more clouds and a light north wind. That will help keep those temperatures cooler. Sioux Falls could see some sunshine in the afternoon.

Western South Dakota will have another day of snow showers. The light snow may reach into central South Dakota giving Pierre a chance to see flurries. Eastern KELOLAND will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 20s and 30s. Winds will stay light through the weekend.

Rapid City and western South Dakota will keep snow showers around for the 7 day forecast., while the rest of KELOLAND stays mostly quiet until Wednesday. Wednesday brings rain and snow showers in KELOLAND which will turn to a mix on Thursday and Friday. At this point, the total amounts look to remain light.