SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a few rounds of thunderstorms moving through the area this afternoon in central and northeastern KELOLAND. The rain showers in southeastern KELOLAND are slowly moving out of the area. Afternoon temperatures range from 59° in Yankton to 80° in Mobridge. Winds are light unless you are under or near a thunderstorm.

2 PM

This afternoon has a marginal risk of severe weather in central and eastern KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. Any storms that do pop up should die down between sunset and midnight.

So for tonight we will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the north. Lows will drop to the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s across KELOLAND. Winds will stay light for your Saturday. There is a chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms over the Black Hills and Rapid City.

With that chance of storms there is a marginal risk of severe weather in western South Dakota. The main threats will be hail and strong winds under or near a thunderstorm.

On Sunday will we see mostly sunny skies in KELOLAND. High temperatures will reach in the 80s near 90° in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Winds will be light from the south for the second half of the weekend.

Monday is going to be hot with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tuesday brings the passage of a cold front and with it the chance for rain and thunderstorms across KELOLAND. Wednesday and Friday also have chances for rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures for the end of the week will be back to near normal in the low to mid 80s.