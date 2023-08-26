SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is going to be mostly quiet across KELOLAND. There will be plenty of sunshine and a very light breeze. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s.

For tonight we will keep the mostly clear skies. Winds will stay light overnight. Lows will drop into the 50s to low 60s. We could see patchy fog in northeastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be much of the same. Mostly to partly cloudy skies, along with a south breeze. High temperatures will be in the 80s to low 90s in south central KELOLAND. We do have a chance of afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms mainly over the Black Hills and Rapid City.

Then on Monday winds will be light from the north. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day. Highs will be in the 80s across KELOLAND. Monday will keep skies dry and they will stay that way through the 7 day forecast.

The 7 day forecast will stay mostly dry. Temperatures will stay near normal as we go through the first half of the week. By the end of the week temperatures raise slightly into the low 90s. We could see stronger winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

With little in the way of rain in the short term forecast we could see drought conditions worsen in eastern KELOLAND.