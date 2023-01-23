Some ups and downs before the snow and a sharp decline in temperatures.

Today will be slightly warmer with highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Winds will be from the northwest at 15-25 mph. Eastern KELOLAND will experience scattered flurries from time to time.

West to northwest winds tonight will allow for colder air for tonight and tomorrow. Lows will fall the single digits and teens with slightly cooler highs for tomorrow.

We’ll stay fairly quiet and seasonal for the rest of the work week as highs reach the 20s and 30s in central and eastern KELOLAND with slightly warmer air in western South Dakota.

We are expecting much colder air to arrive for the weekend and next week. As the colder air comes in, we’ll have better chances for snow on Friday and Saturday.

Once the cold settles in, we’ll have highs only in the single digits for the last couple of days of the month and into early February. Expect overnight lows to easily fall below zero.