Mostly Dry Christmas Week; Much Colder Air For NEXT Week – Storm Center Update Sunday AM

Christmas Week is here and it’s looking quiet.

Today will be a sunny and windy day in eastern KELOLAND. Both will allow for warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Winds will be strongest in southeast KELOLAND.

A weak system will bring in thicker clouds tonight, but we’ll stay dry. With north winds tomorrow, it will be colder with highs in the teens, 20s, and 30s.

We’ll rebound as we go into Tuesday with highs returning above average for many. This mean highs in the 30s and 40s. With the zonal (west to east) flow in the upper layers of the atmosphere, I don’t expect any big systems to roll through the upper plains.

BUT, there may be enough moisture and energy around to bring a light wintry mix for Friday. Moisture is looking VERY limited.

Christmas Day is looking dry and slightly above average with highs in the 30s and 40s.

The last week of the year is looking more interesting. As much colder air moves into the upper plains, we’ll have to watch a trough that digs into the southwest United States. It the cold air wins out, expect a storm track to our south and much below average temps in KELOLAND. BUT, if the trough doesn’t dig as much, there could be a storm system in the plains during the last week of the year.