SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today has had plenty of sunshine and very light winds. This afternoon has been much warmer than yesterday. The afternoon temperatures have been anywhere from 5 to 20° warmer than yesterday. Todays highs were well above normal.

As of 2 PM

For tonight we will keep skies mostly clear. Stronger winds will pick up in western South Dakota, including Rapid City. Northeastern KELOLAND could see strong winds overnight along the Prairie Coteau. Low temperatures will stay above normal overnight, dropping to the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer. Winds will pick up slightly out of the south, with strong winds in western South Dakota. We will have partly to mostly skies. High temperatures are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday will have thicker cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND. We could see a few sprinkles or very light rain showers in eastern KELOLAND in the morning hours. Temperatures are going to stay above normal in the 40s and low 50s in western South Dakota. Winds will switch to be from the northwest but stay light for Friday.

The 7 day forecast stays mostly dry. High temperatures this weekend will be 10 to 20° above normal. The 7 day forecast keeps temperatures well above normal, even through Christmas.