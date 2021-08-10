Mostly dry and warm the rest of the week: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 10

Dry air hangs over KELOLAND today – plus wildfire smoke, of course. With a westerly breeze, temperatures are reaching a little above average for mid August, in the 80s in the east to a few 90s in the west.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have a light westerly breeze, which will hold temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Smoke will be thickest in western South Dakota.

A cold front will drop down from the northwest overnight, which will keep our winds westerly tomorrow. It will also reduce the amount of wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Will call tomorrow mostly sunny after the passage of that front. Highs will remain a little above average, in the upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the central and west.

Another front will come through on Thursday, with the greatest effect probably an increase in cloud cover. I’ve put a few sprinkles in the forecast for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, but even that might be over doing it a little. With a north breeze behind the front, we’ll lose a couple degrees but still be in the low to mid 80s for highs. It will be a little breezy West River.

Friday looks mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend looks warmer. We’ll return to the mid 80s to the low 90s, with Sunday the warmer day. With the return flow of south wind, there is a chance of rain showers in SE KELOLAND on Sunday, but they will be very light if they occur at all.

We’ll be dry with temperatures staying in the mid 80s to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures look like they will cool back to normal for the second half of next week – but still no sign of drought-busting rainfall.