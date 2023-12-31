Temperatures have been fairly mild, with mostly sunny skies. There have been a few clouds in NE South Dakota from a disturbance moving through Minnesota. But it should be quiet for New Year’s Eve activities. We expect temperatures will be mostly in the teens when we ring in the new year at midnight.

Overnight skies will be clear to partly cloudy. There could be some patchy fog, and a dense fog advisory is posted for west central South Dakota. Lows will be in the single digits to the teens.

New Year’s Day will be partly to mostly sunny again, with temperatures remaining near normal for January 1st. There will only be a light southerly breeze.

The run of dry days continues for a few more days. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a couple degrees warmer, in the low to mid 30s East River to the low 40s in the west, despite a northwesterly breeze.

It will remain partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, with the mid 20s to low 30s – typical for the first week of January.

We’ll just put a few snow flurries in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. There is a hint of a disturbance that could produce snowflakes, but the available supply of moisture continues to look meager. One other feature is that we will have abundant cloud cover, so the sunshine will be limited as temperatures remain in the 20s to low 30s through the weekend.

But a fairly drastic change in weather is coming. Starting Tuesday of next week we’ll have a surge of much colder air that will drop our high temps back to the teens to low 20s, a few degrees below normal. That cold air may also signal increasing chances to make up for our snowfall deficit.