Most Of The Holiday Weekend Will Be Dry – Storm Center Update Thursday PM September 2

Scattered rain in eastern KELOLAND will end as we go through this evening and tonight.

Clouds will slowly thin for areas of eastern KELOLAND during the overnight.

The slow decrease in clouds will continue for eastern KELOLAND tomorrow while western South Dakota will have an increase in clouds. With the thicker clouds in western South Dakota, developing showers and storms will occur. Eastern KELOLAND will be dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s.



While an isolated shower threat remains for Saturday in eastern KELOLAND, it’s only in the forecast at 20%. Highs will reach the 70s and 80s.



The rest of the holiday weekend will be dry with highs in the 70s and 80s.



After a brief cool-down for Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll slowly warm toward the end of the week and for NEXT weekend. Dry skies will prevail for next week.