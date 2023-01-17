Light snow showers in northeast KELOLAND will come to an end later this morning. And the fog in western South Dakota will slowly think out during the late morning.

It will be a cooler day with highs in the 20s in eastern KELOLAND with low to middle 30s in central and western South Dakota. Winds will favor a north to northwesterly direction at 10-20 mph.

Our attention then focuses on tomorrow and tomorrow night. A storm system will move through Kansas on Wednesday to bring an increasing threat for snow for the southern half of KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with increasing chances for snow as we go through the day. Highs will be in the 20s with northerly winds around 10-20 mph.

The snow will continue into tomorrow night with periods of heavy snow possible. While light snow showers will greet some of us Thursday morning, much of the accumulating snow will be over by daybreak on Thursday.

Snow amounts will be heaviest in southeast KELOLAND with 3-6” ranging from Sioux Falls to Worthington, but higher amounts can be expected from extreme southeast South Dakota to Iowa. Expect 6-10” in Yankton.