The weather has been very active the past 24 hours. We ended the day with 60s and 70s for highs in southeast KELOLAND. The far northwest stayed in the 30s.

You can see the radar review showing the clusters of severe storms in the southeast last evening, with the heavy snow tracking north into North Dakota.

The storms also brought a lot of lightning to parts of the plains. You can see the trends have been weakening past midnight.

The worst hail fell in this streak from near Parkston to Ethan.

Some of the hail was the size of tennis balls and baseballs.

We sure need the moisture in many areas of KELOLAND. Unfortunately, the rain was spotty.

Futurecast shows chilly temperatures the next couple of days in the 30s and 40s.

There could be snow returning to parts of KELOLAND by Easter Sunday. We’ll continue to watch those trends.

The cold weather will continue into early next week, but a big warming trend looks likely by the end of next week.