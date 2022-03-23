The rain and snow pattern from yesterday is back. Take a look at the morning radar trends east of Sioux Falls.

You can clearly see the snow accumulation in Windom, MN this morning with crews treating the roads.

Credit: MN DOT

The rain and snow today will be falling over the same areas that picked up the moisture yesterday. The heaviest totals clearly fell east of Sioux Falls.

Hourly temperatures today will range from the 50s in the west to the 30s in the east. Winds will diminish tonight and milder temperatures should be widespread tomorrow. Strong winds return to NW SD late tomorrow and will expand on Friday. In fact, Friday will be the windiest day of the week for many folks East River.

The outlook next week features a storm system moving toward KELOLAND by midweek. It may bring a shot of cold and snow, but we have plenty of time to watch that. A separate trough develops across the Rockies by the end of the week. That also may bring some active weather to parts of the plains.

The temperature trend map clearly shows a cooling in the long-range. We’ve noticed the models correcting toward this cooler solution the past couple of days and it’s possible the cooling may end up being more intense than shown on the animation below.

The 10 day precipitation map is still rather low in the plains of South Dakota into Nebraska and Kansas.

Highs today will stay chilly east of Sioux Falls, but milder 50s will be felt West River.

Lighter winds and clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s.

The weather will feel more pleasant tomorrow with 50s and 60s likely.

Temperatures should try to climb early next week ahead of that storm system. For now, we’ve elected to keep the 7-day basically dry for Sioux Falls.