The wind picked up yesterday morning and peaked in the 30mph range in eastern KELOLAND. We’ll beat these numbers with the next cycle of wind coming in tonight and tomorrow morning.

Fog and flurries have been reported in south central KELOLAND near Gregory early this morning. A warm front will be developing today and temperatures will be rising across the region.

A few winter weather alerts have been posted with the changing weather. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) are expected in the Black Hills today and tonight, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown tonight. This advisory may be expanded later today. A winter storm watch has been posted south of I-90 (shaded in yellow) for heavy snow chances Friday night and Saturday morning.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. You can see that band of snow moving across western KELOLAND through the early afternoon. This will march east with reduced visibilities and some gusty winds tonight in eastern KELOLAND. Snow totals will be under and inch or so, but visibilities will be reduced while it is snowing. Once this feature departs, gusty winds will produce blowing and drifting snow in eastern KELOLAND Friday morning.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast. Notice the numbers over 40mph tomorrow morning in the southeast. Thankfully, this wind numbers will go down during the afternoon, but the impact will be felt during the morning drive and road conditions will be a concern.

This map below shows the next element in weather as a swath of snow moves along the South Dakota-Nebraska border area Friday night and Saturday morning.

The European model shows the best chances of 3+” in red.

The Canadian model is still farther north and includes Sioux Falls in the “plowable” snow. Expect more details later today and tomorrow.

Arctic air will arrive for the weekend and will be sticking around for a few days. Brrr….

Here are the details of the forecast.