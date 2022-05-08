Despite a cloudier start to the day further east, we’ve been able to enjoy a mainly quiet Mother’s Day across KELOLAND. The evening and overnight time frames, however, may be different.

Just like Saturday, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms fire up and move through the region later this evening and into the night. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a Marginal Risk for severe weather in place across portions of the region.

Large hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns, but just like Saturday…there’s always the non-zero chance for an isolated tornado.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s once more across much of the region, though 40s are possible to the west.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in central and western KELOLAND, on Monday. To the southeast, we stay mainly dry but noticeably warmer than the rest of the region ahead of a cold front.

Highs for the start of the work week range in the 60s and 70s…except in the southeastern portion of KELOLAND. With a bit more sunshine in place, we should crack the low 80s for highs. It’s also going to be rather windy at times, especially the further south and east you go.

Tuesday features a small break from the instability and the wind thanks to high pressure, with high temperatures taking a bit of a step backward. It won’t be anything too extreme, though, with highs in the 70s.

We’ll warm up during the second half of the week, becoming hot at times in portions of the region with highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will also feature a chance for some unsettled weather…with chances being a bit higher on Thursday night.