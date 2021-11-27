More Warmth on the Way into Early December – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, November 27

We had a pretty good start to the weekend across much of the region, with quiet conditions and near to above average temperatures.

Under partly to mostly clear skies, we’ll watch as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s across much of the area…with upper 20s to the west. Winds remain calm for a little while longer.

Cooler temperatures hold steady for a little while longer to the east, but highs West River will return to above average levels and by a healthy margin. Dry weather also remains in place.

The first of several unseasonably warm days comes along on Monday with a plume of warmth blanketing the region. Highs surge into the 50s East River and 60s to the west. It won’t be the last time we talk about unseasonable warmth as we head through the work and school week.

A brief cool-down comes along on Tuesday, but another surge of warmth comes along as we kick off the month of December. Once again, we’ll be talking about highs in the 50s and 60s.

We may be able to close out the next work and school week on a noticeably chillier note as a cold front pushes through the region.

A few flurries are possible by the end of next week and into the weekend.