More thunderstorms – maybe strong – tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 27

Clouds are breaking up across KELOLAND after a night and morning of rain drops and hail stones. Most of the hail occurred in a band from the Black Hills (hundreds of cars and RV’s were damaged east of Rockerville) through central South Dakota to areas between Highway 14 and Highway 12 in NE South Dakota. There were also some areas of heavy rain.

2 PM

With partial sunshine, temperatures have bounced back mostly into the 80s – which may aid in some thunderstorm development tonight.

2 PM

The best chance of thunderstorms tonight will be in northern and central South Dakota, though rainfall amounts should be much more limited than last night. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be mostly clear overnight, and there could be some fog due to wet ground.

We’ll have another good chance of thunderstorms tomorrow. Timing of the storms would keep them in central and northeast South Dakota during the day, and Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND starting in the afternoon and continuing into the night. High temperatures will be in the 80s in southern KELOALND, ahead of the front, and only in the 70s in the north and west.

About the Saturday storms – they could again pack a punch. The Storm Prediction Center has rated much of eastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, as a slight risk for severe weather. Hail, damaging wind, and even tornadoes will be possible. The same areas, including Sioux Falls, have the potential to be hit with heavy rainfall.

Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend, with clear skies. It will also be a cooler day, with temperatures in the upper 70s to the low 80s for afternoon highs.

Unsettled weather continues on Monday, with more chances later in the week as most days will top out in the 80s. Friday and the first weekend of September looks a little cooler.