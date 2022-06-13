Storms rumbled across KELOLAND overnight with 150 reports of severe weather across South Dakota. That’s a busy night. You can see the lightning across the skyline of Sioux Falls after 3am.

The storms started in eastern Wyoming and moved east with hail, wind, and at least a couple of tornadoes.

Grapefruit size hail fell 23 miles north of Wall last evening. That statement speaks for itself.

The map below shows all the warnings issued last evening across KELOLAND. Red boxes are tornado warnings, while yellow boxes are severe t-storm warnings.

At least 2 tornadoes touched down, including this report in Lyman County.

Heavy rain has also fallen with some of these storms, with local rain totals over 1″.

Today’s severe outlook includes much of northwestern SD once again where large hail and strong winds are quite possible.

The other big story of the day in the heat this afternoon. The forecasted heat index values are near or above 100 this afternoon in many areas of central and eastern KELOLAND.

Here’s a look at Futurecast. You can see all the heat east today, with new storms firing in western SD late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain quite warm overnight East River, but temperatures will be cooling tomorrow as winds shift to the west and the humidity levels decrease.

Looking ahead, a few thunderstorms are possible in far southeastern KELOLAND on Wednesday as temperatures turn cooler for midweek.

Stay cool the best you can today with widespread 90s likely this afternoon.

More heat will move into KELOLAND by the end of the week. We already see a good chance of 90s by Father’s Day.