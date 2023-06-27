Morning showers to the south gave way to a mainly quiet day the father east you went. To the west, however, we’ll have to watch the skies for a second evening in a row.

An “Enhanced Risk” in orange for severe weather is in place for portions of SW South Dakota into Cherry County, NE. A “Slight Risk” in yellow surrounds that from Hot Springs to Rapid City into Ft. Pierre and down to Winner.

A “Marginal Risk” in green goes for a majority of the area East River except for the I-29 corridor from Moody County to the SD/ND Border as well as north-central and NW South Dakota.

Wind and large hail are the main concerns, but there’s always a chance for an isolated tornado or two. Be sure to stay weather aware and have your StormTracker App ready to go.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of western and southwestern KELOLAND until 9 pm CDT/8 pm MDT Tuesday evening.

Another chance for thunderstorms comes along for Wednesday into Wednesday night for western and SW KELOLAND, while East River locations stay largely quiet once more.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for SW South Dakota yet again…with wind and hail being the main concerns.

The daily chance for showers and storms holds steady in western KELOLAND on Thursday, while central and eastern KELOLAND get a small break from the action. Another chance for showers and storms on both sides of the river returns on Friday, though there won’t be too much to work with in the moisture department East River. Higher rain amounts will be localized at best.

We may get a break from the action on both sides of the river as we head into the first two days of July beyond a renegade shower to the southeast. Temperatures also begin to climb back into seasonably warm territory.

By next Monday, we bring back the heat with upper 80s/low 90s in place for much of the region. One more chance for a few showers and storms tries to come along by late Monday and into the 4th of July…but this is subject to change.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: