Whereas Friday saw storms underachieve in several portions of KELOLAND, today saw the opposite…with several severe storms tapping into a primed atmosphere and going on a long journey southeastward.

We saw some localized heavy rain and several reports of large hail with some of these storms, and we are not done with this potential yet. Rather, our focus shifts to the west as we head later into the day.

A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in place until 11 pm CDT/10 pm MDT Sunday night as we watch for the potential to see some rather severe weather.

An “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather is in place for southwestern South Dakota later this evening. A “Slight Risk” surrounds that and extended east toward Clay County. A “Marginal Risk” extends from Eureka through Sioux Falls and into NW Iowa.

Large, destructive hail and gusty winds are the main concerns with any storm that forms. An isolated tornado risk is also in place. Please stay weather aware into the night, and have your StormTracker App ready to go.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s in many areas with some upper 50s in the northeastern corner of the region.

Monday holds another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, so keep this in mind with any outdoor plans once more.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for the western half of South Dakota on Monday. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs hold in the mid 80s to the east, with upper 80s/low 90s out west.

Some more scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday on both sides of the river, though coverage and potential are a bit higher to the west.

Highs once again hold mainly in the 80s.

Wednesday is mainly quiet to the east, while West River locations may see a few more storms.

In fact, western KELOLAND basically has a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms headed into the first weekend of August. Chances are more spotty to the east…though Thursday and Saturday may see some moisture spill eastward.

Temperatures peak midweek before backing off to near and even below average levels by next weekend.