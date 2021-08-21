More Storms on Sunday; Warmer Start to the Work Week – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, August 21

Following a fantastic day across KELOLAND, we’ll go into the night on an equally quiet and pleasant note.

High pressure will hold serve for a little while longer, keeping the region dry and calm…not to mention mostly clear as well. Overnight lows fall into the 50s across much of the region, with some 60s toward the Missouri River valley.

Sunday starts off well enough, but we may see some showers in the morning for a few areas. Later in the evening, we’ll run a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity.

A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place for our East River locations through the first part of the night. Strong winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero chance for an isolated tornado. Be sure to stay weather aware during this time.

Highs on Sunday range in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s across much of the region, with some exceptions on either side of that range.

Drier weather briefly returns on Monday, with highs edging higher. Across the region, we’ll see highs in the mid/upper 80s East River to the low/mid 90s out west.

Another chance for some showers and storms comes along on Tuesday before we cool down and clear out for your Wednesday.

The late week outlook is trending cooler with a few chances for some rather beneficial rainfall across much of the region.