It isn’t quite as hot, or as humid, today after last nights windy thunderstorms pushed that air mass out of here. Today we’re getting temperatures closer to normal for early July, with lot so 80s degree readings.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll see another batch of thunderstorms pass through KELOLAND – but not nearly as strong as yesterday. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for most of central South Dakota, with hail and winds to around 60 mph possible. Perhaps a greater concern is the potential for pockets of heavy rainfall in much of KELOLAND.

With those thunderstorms tonight, we’ll have lows in the 60s with an easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with more thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is not expected, with the possible exception of western South Dakota, where conditions are a little more favorable. Temperatures will again be in the mid 80s, with an easterly breeze.

Friday will be clear to partly cloudy, with a low end chance for showers or thundershowers. Winds will be light, from the east, with the mid 80s East River and the upper 80s West River.

The weekend will be warmer. Saturday looks hot and quiet, with mostly sunny skies and the upper 80s in Sioux Falls, to the low to mid 90s in northern, central, and western South Dakota. Sunday will be hot across the entire region, and a little breezier. We’re expecting low to mid 90s in central and eastern KELOLAND. With a low pressure system coming in, that is a good setup for strong thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a significant chance of severe thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday morning. That will be something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans.

Next week looks warm, with abundant sunshine, and minimal expectation of rainfall. The forecast will be dry, with those near-normal temperatures in the 80s.

Right now, the forecast models suggest temperatures will slowly build even warmer next week through the following weekend (July 16-17).