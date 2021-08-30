More Storms Ahead: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 30th

Saturday’s storms caused a significant amount of damage and the clean up will be going on in the coming days. The video below shows the doppler radar review of the storms. You can see the various waves of storms that triggered hurricane-force winds, large hail, and flooding rain.

Trees like this are down along the damage path. Winds of 70-90mph caused much of the damage, but an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Lennox.

Look at the changing 30 day rainfall map. We still have dry pockets around Chamberlain and Winner, but we expect additional rain this week.

Severe weather could be back for western SD late this afternoon. Any storms that develop in western KELOLAND could contain large hail.

Futurecast is trying to develop more storms East River again tonight. We still think the exact placement of these storms is subject to change and may focus still farther west toward the Missouri River Valley. Locally heavy rain is also possible after midnight.

The next storm system will arrive on Thursday and may bring additional heavy rain in spots along a slow-moving front.

Look at the moisture supply map below. The dark red is showing very high water content in the atmosphere over much of eastern KELOLAND on Thursday.

The forecast today calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances will increase for several areas tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow will feature warmer weather West River again as we see a break in the rain chances.

As mentioned, rain chances will increase on Thursday and again on Saturday as we head into the weekend.