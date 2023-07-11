The morning prairie skies over the Pierre area have been pretty this morning. We are watching thunderstorms West River and those will be impacting the weather again today.

You can see several clusters of showers and thunderstorms moving across western KELOLAND. Some of these storms have been severe in the northern Black Hills. Continue to watch for updates on that story through the morning.

Most areas of KELOLAND have been dry the past 24 hours. However, big storms with some hail developed south of Sioux Falls late yesterday afternoon.

You can see the hail and wind reports on the map below, stretching from Tabor and Tyndall, all the way east to near Spencer, IA.

Today’s severe weather risk is shown below, mainly for western and southern KELOLAND.

The storm energy map actually shows an increase in available energy toward eastern SD late this evening. Be aware of storms with a hail chance after 10pm.

Futurecast hints at new storms in the west this evening, followed by a general increase in scattered storms after 10pm East River. A few folks will pick up some nice rain too, but the heavier rain has managed to dodge Sioux Falls several times lately. Stay tuned.

Here are the details of the forecast.