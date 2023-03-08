SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It is cloudy and chilly in much of KELOLAND today. We don’t have much in the way of active snow this afternoon but it is only a matter of time. The winds are light this afternoon but that will change also.

2 PM

The entire state of South Dakota is under a Winter Weather Advisory for the day on Thursday. Minnesota and Iowa have Winter Storm Watches and Warnings through Thursday night.

These weather alerts can get upgraded before the storm is done.

For tonight we could see the snow starting in KELOLAND. Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Winds will stay on the light side but could still cause blowing snow and visibility issues.

Thursday is the best chance to see snow. We could see blowing snow as well that can cause visibility issues as well as slick road conditions. Temperatures will be slightly below average in the 20s to low 30s.

Thursday’s snow chance brings 3 to 6 inches for a majority of KELOLAND. The darker blue in northeastern KELOLAND could see locally higher amounts nearing 9 inches.

Friday keeps snow in northeastern and western South Dakota. Temperatures will be very similar to Thursday with highs in the 30s. Winds will be lighter which will help keep blowing snow to a minimum.

New snow of Friday could see amounts near an inch. Along I-29 in northeastern KELOLAND could see another inch or two, or locally higher amounts again.

Saturday brings another light chance of snow. Around an inch in central and western South Dakota, and an inch or two for eastern KELOLAND. Again, we could see locally higher amounts in northeastern South Dakota.

The 7 day forecast features below average temperatures. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s, with 40s by the middle of the week in western South Dakota. Winds do pick up this weekend with more snow possible on Saturday. Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward Saturday night for Daylight Savings. Another round of snow is coming by the middle of next week.