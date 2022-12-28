SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.

2 PM

We will be mostly cloudy tonight. We will stay on the warm side overnight as well. Winds will also remain on the light side mainly out of the west.

We have another winter system moving into extreme southeast KELOLAND.

We could see a couple inches of snow out of this system. We could also see a light glaze of ice due to freezing rain.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the day tomorrow. This starts tomorrow morning and into tomorrow evening. We could see a glaze of ice first due to rain then turning to snow. This is a very narrow band that will move through.

Tomorrow will be another above average day. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s across KELOLAND. We will have mostly cloudy skies. Winds will also remain light for your Thursday.

Friday will be another quiet day in KELOLAND. We will see high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will also have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Light south winds will help to keep up slightly above average for our temperatures.

Everyone starts the weekend on the quiet side. Sunday is going to bring a chance of snow in central and western KELOLAND. Everyone will see the snow on Monday. The snow lingers in eastern KELOLAND into Tuesday as well. Temperatures do start falling with the snow chance. We will watch this system as it moves into KELOLAND.