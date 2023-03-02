SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been chilly in eastern KELOLAND, but the sun is slowly coming out and the warmer temperatures are on the way. Winds are lighter than yesterday, but we still have a light breeze from the south. Western South Dakota is slightly warmer in the 30s and 40s.

2 PM

For tonight, we are going to stay cool, with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will be light throughout the night.

Friday is a slightly warmer in eastern KELOLAND, with highs in the 30s, with low 40s in central and western South Dakota.

Winds will be lighter than today. Friday will be partly cloudy and we could see snow showers in Rapid City and western South Dakota.

Some of the snow showers could be heavy at times. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place in the southern Black Hills on Friday. The area could see 3 to six inches of snow or more. Snow could fall up to an inch an hour in the afternoon.

Saturday will be very similar to Friday, temperature wise. Highs will be in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, with 40s in central and western South Dakota. Winds will remain light throughout the day. Saturday could start off with partly cloudy skies turning mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Sunday brings a chance of rain and snow into KELOLAND. Sioux Falls and Pierre could see around an inch of rain and snow, while Aberdeen could see 2 to 3 inches of snow Sunday into Monday. The middle of the week has the better chance to see snow and the cold temperatures return. Tuesday through Thursday are much colder and the best chance to see a few to several inches of snow.