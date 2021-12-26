More Snow for Some Today; Cold Final Week of 2021 – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, December 26

Another fast-moving system moves through the area on Sunday, with snow showers expected at first. We could see some icing via a mix with freezing drizzle toward the end of this system, so be mindful of treacherous travel conditions if you’re going to be headed anywhere…especially to the north and east.

As a result, a winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of NE South Dakota and SW Minnesota through early Monday morning.

Highs range from the mid/upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Moisture will be slow to depart as we go into the night, especially to the northeast. As this low departs, the wind will pick up pretty quickly. This will send wind chills well below zero in several locations as we head toward daybreak on Monday.

Overnight lows will fall into the single digits above or below zero the further north you go, with low/mid teens near and south of I-90.

We’ll get a break on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies, but temperatures take a step backward across the region. Highs will range in the mid teens to mid 20s with some single-digit highs to the northwest.

Another system moves through KELOLAND on Tuesday, but this time it appears to be a chance for just snow this time around. A few inches of accumulation will be possible, especially East River, so we’ll watch this carefully. Again, highs will struggle to the north…while we see some 20s to the southeast.

Very cold air comes in for the middle of the week by day and by night, and below average temperatures will likely stick around as we close 2021 and welcome 2022.

In fact, the first full week of 2022 is shaping up to be a rather cold one. Central and southern KELOLAND may also see a chance to see some snow showers during this time as a disturbance to the south tries to jog north.