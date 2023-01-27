SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We started the morning off warm and have been cooling down since. Clouds are filling in from the west. Snow is also making its way across the region. Winds are slowly calming down just in time for the next round of snow.

2 PM

The southern half of South Dakota is under either a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning. We could see gusts reaching 35 MPH, which will blow around old and new snow alike. Speaking of snow we could see several inches out of this system of light fluffy snow. Areas in the Warning along the Nebraska boarder could see higher amounts.

Tonight will have low temperatures in the single digits on either side of zero. Winds will slowly die down as we head into the overnight hours. Snow will work its way from western South Dakota through southern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow is the first day of cold air. High temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will struggle to get out of the single digits, we do have teens in western South Dakota. Winds will remain slightly lighter than today. Clouds stick around for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday will be even colder. Highs will be in the single digits for everyone. Winds will be even lighter so that will help just slightly. There is a chance of snow showers in western South Dakota and flurries in central and southeastern KELOLAND.

Snow amounts through Monday will vary as the system works its way across KELOLAND. Higher totals will be in southern KELOLAND, near the Nebraska boarder, like Yankton with estimates between 6″ and 10″ of snow. Sioux Falls could see 4″ to 8″. North of Highway 34 those amounts drop off.

The 7 day forecast is getting cold. Highs in the single digits and low teens for the first half of the week. We do warm by Friday in eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City could see temperatures in the 40s again by Thursday.